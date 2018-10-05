Seeing freed men 'one of the greatest joys' for Pence

More
Vice President Mike Pence spoke to ABC News' Jon Karl about if North Korea's Kim Jong Un can be believed when it comes to denuclearization, saying, "We all understand the record of the Kim regime."
5:11 | 05/10/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Seeing freed men 'one of the greatest joys' for Pence

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55063539,"title":"Seeing freed men 'one of the greatest joys' for Pence","duration":"5:11","description":"Vice President Mike Pence spoke to ABC News' Jon Karl about if North Korea's Kim Jong Un can be believed when it comes to denuclearization, saying, \"We all understand the record of the Kim regime.\"","url":"/GMA/News/video/freed-men-greatest-joys-pence-55063539","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.