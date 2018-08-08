Gates admits using embezzled money to fund affair

More
Rick Gates was grilled by the defense for his former boss, Paul Manafort, in special counsel Robert Mueller's federal tax trial.
1:59 | 08/08/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Gates admits using embezzled money to fund affair

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57104382,"title":"Gates admits using embezzled money to fund affair","duration":"1:59","description":"Rick Gates was grilled by the defense for his former boss, Paul Manafort, in special counsel Robert Mueller's federal tax trial.","url":"/GMA/News/video/gates-admits-embezzled-money-fund-affair-57104382","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.