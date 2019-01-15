Transcript for New Gillette ad calls for men to take action, be better in #MeToo era

Now to that new campaign taking on masculinity in the wake of the me too movement. Gillette releasing a new ad that's getting millions of views and a lot of reaction. Gio Benitez is here with a closer look. Good morning, gio. Reporter: Hey, good morning. The ad already has nearly 3 million views on YouTube and that number is growing. Gillette is asking men everywhere to, quote, act the right way and take a stand against harassment and bullying. Boys will be boy. Boys will be boys. Reporter: This morning, Gillette, the men's shaving brand that's been synonymous with manliness. Is the best a man can get? ?????? Reporter: Is questioning so-called toxic masculinity with a new ad campaign in the wake of the me too movement. Bullying. The me too movement against sexual harassment. Masculinity. Reporter: The male shaving brand that used the tag line the best a man can get for 30 years -- We can't hide from it. It's been going on far too long. Reporter: -- Is now also asking what's the best a man can be? Because the boys watching today will be the men of tomorrow. Reporter: The ad already viewed by millions and Gillette pledging to donate $3 million to organizations that help men become role models for the next generation. And there will be no going back because we, we believe in the best in men. Reporter: But not everyone is happy about the ad. One person on Twitter said the video puts all men in bad light. Another said boys are not monsters in waiting but others say they don't think Gillette intended to insult men but instead wanted to encourage humanity and decency. I was surprised by the backlash. Really? I looked at it, okay, they're trying to get people to do the right thing. Trying to make you think about it. I could see how somebody could be offended because you're assuming everyone was raised in the manner in which boys have been spoken to in the video which isn't the case either. There were some good moments but at one point I thought are they making light of it and going so overboard and trying to make a point but, again, it's just like everybody looks at it differently. They've got us talking about it. We are. Thanks, gio. The intentions were there. The intentions were good.

