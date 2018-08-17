Transcript for Girl accused of pushing friend off bridge speaks out

with the young woman who pushed her friend off that bridge in Washington state, sending her friend plunging 60 feet the water below, and today she can find out if she will face charges. We'll hear her side of the story in just a moment, but first, gio Benitez is here with the latest. Good morning, gio. Reporter: Good morning, Michael. We all saw that video. It went wildly viral. The 16-year-old girl pushed off the bridge, the fall making her break four ribs, her lungs punctured and she thinks her friend that pushed her should spend time behind bars. Three, two -- Reporter: This morning, prosecutors are trying to decide whether charges should be filed against 18-year-old Taylor Smith, suspected of pushing her friend, Jordan erson, off a bridge in Washington state. That terrifying incident caught on video sending shock waves across social media. Oh! That's -- Reporter: Suffering broken ribsnd punctured lungs. I saw one of my friends jump off the bridge and I was thinking to myself, I want to do that. Reporter: Speaking to the media shortly after the fall, she talks about how her friend came to shove her off that bridge. She was counting down, but I didn't think anything of it, and I was, like, no. Don't count down. I won't go if you count down. I'm not ready, and then she pushed me. Reporter: Police say Smith has cooperated fully with the investigation which is now in the hands of the Clark county prosecutor's office. This coming after a heartfelt plea frothe victim's mother, demanding Smith take responsibility. This is not okay. She could have killed my daughter. Reporter: Holgerson now she has she wants Smith who once was her friend, to sit in jail and think about what she did. The prosecutors tell us they have not made a decision about whether or not Smith should be charged but that decision may come sometime today. Michael? Thank you, gio, and joining us now for an exclusive interview is Taylor smh, and Taylor, thank you so much for joining us. Thank you for having me. And, you know, we have all seen the video, and here we have just seen the video in that piece, and the big question is, everyone is asking, why did you push jord? She wanted to jump, and she was scared and she asked me to give her a push, and I didn't think about the consequences. I thought she would be fine. So she asked you to give her a push off the bridge. Yes. Because she didn' want to jump. Yes. Well, she wanted to jump, but she was scared she wouldn't be able to. She ended up in the hospital with a punctured lung and broken ribs. Yes. Were you surprised she was hurt? I was, but then again, I was with her when she came out of the water, and I knew something was wrong. So it wasn't that big of a surprise I guess. And you two have been best friends for years. We were pretty close, yes. But now she says she wants you to sit in jail. Yeah. Does that surprise you that she said that? It's surprising. It's a little shocking, but it's understandable. She is probably going through a lot of confusion. But initially when it happened, you reached out to her at the hospital. You actually went to the hospital to see her. I went to the hospital. And what happened there? I got asked to leave. I wasn't allowed to see her. So I had left, and went home. Have you had any communication with her since is all happened? We talked on the -- I have apologized several times but have not been able to see her in person. What was her response to your apology? It has changed quite a bit. At the beginning, she was very -- you're fine. I know youidn't mean to hurt me, and then now she just doesn't answer. Radio silence. Yes. And do you think you two can ever be friends again someday? I hope so. I really do. I love that girl. It's up to her. The ball's in her court. In her court? Yeah. What do you chalk this up to? No malicious intent on your part. I never intended to hurt her, nor would I intend to hurt anyone. I'm really sorry it turned out that way, but I just pray tt she heals and gets better. All right. Friends trying to have some fun and ended up going the wrong way. It just went south. How surprised are you to see her change from it's okay to radio silence? I wouldn't say it's surprising. I would say that I have no idea what it's like to be in her place, getting talked to by different people and her feelings change, but I just hope for the best I guess. You're potentially facing charges, so how do you feel about that? It's it's scary. I mean, I accept whatever the prosecutor thinks is best for me considering I caused not only bodily harm, but emotional trauma as well, but I just hope for the best, and I -- I'll accept whatever the prosecutor I guess gives me. At the end of the day, you just hope your friend is okay? Yeah, for sure. Taor, thank you so much for being here thismorning. Thank you for having me. Really appreciate it.

