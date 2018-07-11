The Girls Scouts are suing the Boy Scouts

More
The lawsuit over a trademark comes about a year after the Boy Scouts announced they are letting girls into their program.
2:59 | 11/07/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The Girls Scouts are suing the Boy Scouts

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59028694,"title":"The Girls Scouts are suing the Boy Scouts","duration":"2:59","description":"The lawsuit over a trademark comes about a year after the Boy Scouts announced they are letting girls into their program. ","url":"/GMA/News/video/girls-scouts-suing-boy-scouts-59028694","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.