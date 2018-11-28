Transcript for High school football players face life in prison for alleged hazing

Now to disturbing hazing allegations at a high school in Maryland. Four football players charged with sexual assault could be facing life in prison. ABC's Stephanie Ramos is tracking the case. Reporter: Four sophomore football players accused of participating in a hazing incident so astonishingly cruel according to prosecutors it could possibly land them in jail for the rest of their lives and happened inside the freshmen locker room at this Maryland high school. According to arrest warrants, the four 15-year-olds are being charged as adults for an alleged sexual assault against four of their freshmen teammates. The details too graphic to describe. At Damascus high school football is a big part of the culture. The varsity team winning the state championship three years in a row. Authorities now looking into the possibility this is not the first incident involving the team. One victim says the suspects told him the alleged attack was % part of a so-called tradition according to investigators. Will we be looking at and examining the potential this happened in prior years? The answer is, absolutely yes. Reporter: The attorney for one defendant says his client is innocent but not surprised to hear of the accusations. I think the short answer is that there is information out there that this has happened in other years, yes. Reporter: That attorney wants his client to be tried -- charged as a juvenile, not as an adult and he also wants part of the blame to be placed on the staff for not supervising those teens. Now, there is a fifth student accused of participating in this so-called tradition. He is being charged as a juvenile. Now, all of the students have been released to their parents on bond, and the school district says they're going to handle their own investigation and review the athletics program. George. It is so shocking to think this kind of cruelty could be a tradition at that school. I spent a lot of time in locker rooms. That was never a tradition anywhere I was at. We'll turn to good news. A celebration for the nun who

