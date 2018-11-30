Now Playing: High school football players face life in prison for alleged hazing

Now Playing: Terry Crews discusses sexual assault allegations against Hollywood executive

Now Playing: New video shows race to rescue nurses in wildfires

Now Playing: 3 people killed in deadly border chase

Now Playing: 4 high school football players indicted for alleged sexual assault

Now Playing: Evacuations ordered as relentless rain slams California

Now Playing: Trump blasts Michael Cohen after guilty plea

Now Playing: The Nutella Cafe arrived in New York City and we are going hazelnuts

Now Playing: Teen left in tears as her classmates reveal she's cancer free

Now Playing: Amazon to start delivering fresh, full-sized Christmas trees

Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Tyra Banks breaks out in a rap live on 'GMA'

Now Playing: 2 'GMA Day' audience members face off in 'The Checkout' game to win big money!

Now Playing: 'Modern Family' star Ariel Winter has the cutest Christmas tradition

Now Playing: Michael Strahan and Sara Haines in full 70s attire for 'GMA Day' game 'Street Smarts'

Now Playing: Trey Songz tells 'GMA Day' the story behind his surprise mixtapes

Now Playing: Would you charge your guests to attend Christmas dinner? Here's why one mom did

Now Playing: Why parents shouldn't use 'cutesy' terms with kids about private parts

Now Playing: John Krasinki cried when he watched Emily Blunt in 'Mary Poppins Return'

Now Playing: Mark Ruffalo lost his backpack in a taxi and miraculously got it back 12 hours later