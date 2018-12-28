Transcript for Homeland Security secretary to visit border after 2nd child's death

Thousand to the battle over the border where homeland security secretary kirstjen Nielsen is headed today after the death of those two migrant children in U.S. Custody. And this morning, we're hearing from the family of that 8-year-old boy who died on Christmas eve. Matt Gutman has the latest. Reporter: Good morning. Secretary Nielsen will travel to the El Paso sector where the two children died in the span of three weeks and because so many migrant families are now crossing the border to surrender to U.S. Authorities that area has seen a tenfold increase in migrant families just the past year so overwhelming authorities there they're releasing them in city parks. So overcrowded were its facilities that immigrations and customs enforcement released 1600 migrant families into el Paso on Christmas week without processing them. It is unacceptable to release families with children, some of them very young children, to the street. Reporter: Day after day buses filled with migrants dropped off here at parks and bus stations with no plan, no guidance for local authorizes and no word to the migrant shelters which typically accommodate them. I'm calling upon I.C.E. And calling upon cbp to commit themselves to ensuring that never again will families be released to the street. Reporter: In a statement, I.C.E. Blamed congress saying that it released the families to mitigate the risk of holding family units past the time frame allotted to the government which is 20 days. Beyond that U.S. Courts require that children must be released in the majority of cases with their parents. 8-year-old Felipe Gomez was part of that group. He died six days after being detained along with his father. His mother speaking to cameras for the first time saying it was a surprise when my husband said that my son died. When I said good-bye to him, he wassetty. He was the second child to die in the span of three weeks while in border patrol custody. We've now learned that I.C.E. In Arizona has also begun releasing migrants near the central bus station there in Phoenix and it's not just the government that's overwhelmed but in many cases local church groups and shelters that have cared for migrants have run out of bed spaces and resources. Their volunteers are exhausted.

