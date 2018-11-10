Transcript for Hurricane Michael survivor describes storm's strength

We are joined by Krista Miller who rode out the storm in apalachicola. Thanks for joining us. You're in your backyard right now. Yes, sir. How are you feeling? Very blessed actually considering the damage that this storm has done to our area and our neighbors. So walk us through. Take us inside your home when the storm hit. Well, when the storm hit, we live in a two-story home, 111-year-old house on the apalachicola bay and we're probably 100 yards from the coastline so when the storm came through, you could literally feel the power of that -- we might as well say it was a category 5 because one mile away from a cat 5 and it sounded like the freight train coming from every direction. I can only imagine. How long did it last? How scared were you? I remember my father coming in and telling me we only have about two more hours and we're going to get the worst of it and saying we only have about two more hours and that's going to be the worst of it. It seemed like he did that at least three times so it was pretty terrifying for awhile. I have to ask you, you know, there were so many warnings telling everyone to get out. You have to evacuate. Why did you stay? Well, I stayed because my parents didn't want to leave. My father is responsible for all of the seafood that's in our area literally millions and millions of dollars of seafood and he sfreels compelled to stay to make sure those seafood houses are back up and running as soon as the storm passes. And, you know, he's 70 now so I didn't want to leave them and I felt that, you know, I needed to be here. Did many of your neighbors stay, as well? Quite a few stayed actually. They've weathered storms and the storm intensified as time went on so when we were first making our decisions it was a cat 2. Then it went to a cat 3 which we all stayed in the '80s during Alana and Kate so we were aware of what to expect. By the time we, you know, had options to leave, it was probably already a cat 4 and when we woke up in the morning and, you know, it was -- we were warned it was going to be a cat 5 it was already too late to do anything. I know you've taken some video of the damage. Can you give us a sense of what happened to your neighborhood? Our neighborhood actually there's trees down in every direction. We were going to be out of running water pretty shortly, I'm sure. The sewer has been off and these hundred-year-old homes in the district of apalachicola withstood the power of that cat 5 and we're truly blessed for that. There was a lot of debris and stuff that will be required to clean up here. Docks are gone. But no lives were lost and that's what we're grateful for. Thank goodness for that. I now you got a big cleanup job ahead. Krista, thanks for joining us this morning. You're welcome. Thank you. Very lucky those houses stood up. Grateful she's safe.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.