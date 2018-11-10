Transcript for New images show enormous damage from Hurricane Michael

W we're back now with more on hurricane Michael and rob is there in Panama City where we're getting new images of the enormous damage from the worst storm to ever hit the panhandle. Good morning again, rob. Good morning, robin. You know, you got to think of it as an ef-2 or 3 and it looks like this. Utility poles and damage all over the place. Difficult to get around. This is a home where the roof, one of many, completely ripped off. Our shot from the drone. You can see the treetops have been snapped. I mean like matchsticks and this -- for thousands of trees just in this area alone and then roof, hundreds of roofs have been ripped off as well. This is just the main impact zone. A category 3 and 4 storm that went all the way to Georgia, so you can imagine a swath of damage cut all the way into another state where thousands of trees have been knocked down. Over 600,000 people without power across four states but here in the Florida panhandle where they've never seen a storm like this, it will take them months and in some cases years to recover from this. Robin. Those images are something else. Okay, rob, thank you very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.