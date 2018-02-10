Transcript for Injuries raise new concerns about football dangers

We are back with those new concerns about football after a high school player was hit on the feel, returned to the game and then collapsed and died. And in a separate incident a college player who got hit is now in critical condition and Paula Faris has the story. Good morning, Paula. Reporter: So sad. These incidents happened over the weekend. The high school player reportedly said he couldn't feel his body before he passed out. He would succumb to his brain injuries two days later. This morning, devastating brain injuries to two football players sparking fear and concern after both players initially seemed okay. Outstanding young man and on the football field. I mean, he was just a fighter. Reporter: Dylan Thomas is being remembered this morning as a star on and off the field. How difficult, coach, is it going to be for the rest of the season? It's going to be extremely difficult. It's going to be difficult right now, it's going to be -- I mean, it's just hour to hour. I just -- it's extremely hard. Reporter: This Atlanta area community is in mourning after Thomas died following a brain injury that he suffered on the field. The 17-year-old suffered a bad hit in the second quarter of the game when he first came off the field he was coherent and he was able to speak on the sideline. He even went back into the game in the second half. But then -- I heard that he was saying that, you know, he wasn't feeling right and then that's when his left leg and left arm were numb and he just pretty much fell off the bench. Reporter: He collapsed and was rushed to the hospital. Coaches say they're reviewing video to figure out exactly what happened. Separately officials say Tennessee state's Christian Abercrombie walked off the field without assistance after a tough hit sidelined him. He mentioned he had a headache and a few moments later he collapsed. Christian Abercrombie, everybody's thoughts and prayers are with him as he's in a nearby hospital. Reporter: Players from both teams gathered at midfield to pray. Abercrombie remains in critical condition at Vanderbilt university medical center. And Abercrombie's mother says that he is resting and fighting for his life this morning. His coach says the injury had happened on a routine play. It wasn't malicious. It wasn't dirty but knew something was wrong right away because he complained of a headache and, of course, headache, dizziness, confusion, all classic signs of a head injury or concussion. So hard to hear that. All right, thanks for sharing. Appreciate it.

