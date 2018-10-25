Transcript for Inside the search for suspects who sent pipe bombs to CNN, Democrats

That is a change. Let's bring in Brad Garrett and Robert Boyce from the NYPD. Welcome to you both. Big concern, more bombs out there. The real key, George, they have a lot to work with. You have maybe a half a dozen bombs that could give you forensic information, DNA, fingerprints, sophistication or lack thereof the bomb and how did it get into the mail stream? Did he actually mail them and that will give you a location and postal inspectors will track that down. A lot to work with including the envelopes. So many possible targets. How do you narrow it down. It's 2ki6 to do so but they're popping up and the NYPD will have a busy day running all over the city at Robert de Niro's place so busy day. That's actually the same device. Looks like the same -- Number eight the way I count. We have a picture up on the screen right now. You know, you got the clock wrapped around it. What does it tell you. Low sophisticated bomb, excuse me, device and looks like right now from the bomb techs I spoke to, mostly retired, they don't feel the electric kwal charge was enough to ignite. They're calling it a potential ied because the material is there no question, but they don't know if it could have exploded or not is the issue. Well, that's my sense too that you've got a guy -- so then it goes to motive. What is he trying to do, just scare people to think a particular way? These guys are driven by revenge. And what they want is us to think a particular way, it appears. You said guy. I mean do you think this could be done by one person? I think it's likely this is done by one person. This sort of fits a profile of people who want to get attention. And I mean look at the misspelled words. Was that intentional? Probably not. He just sort of leaves this open trail. Almost naive about this crime and I think is this about getting us to take a look at, you know, you Democrats shouldn't be thinking this way? I don't know but -- That gets the question. The only common thread we know about the list is that they were all critics of president trump and also targets of president trump but that doesn't tell you who did this. It doesn't and you're hoping it's more than one because your chances go up of finding them. It probably is just one person and it's the same -- he has a lot of information or she has a lot of information. Two former presidents. Robert Boyce, Brad Garrett, thanks very much.

