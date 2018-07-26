Investigators examine missing college student's Fitbit data

More
University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts was last spotted going for an evening run and investigators are searching her digital footprint for answers.
3:56 | 07/26/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Investigators examine missing college student's Fitbit data

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56834371,"title":"Investigators examine missing college student's Fitbit data ","duration":"3:56","description":"University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts was last spotted going for an evening run and investigators are searching her digital footprint for answers. ","url":"/GMA/News/video/investigators-examine-missing-college-students-fitbit-data-56834371","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.