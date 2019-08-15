Transcript for Jeffrey Epstein autopsy details leaked

to the breaking developments in the Jeffrey Epstein investigation this morning. In fact, a new report about his apparent suicide detailing what the autopsy found, reports of multiple broken bones in his neck. Also the officers who were supposed to be watching him, did they doctor the logs? Linsey Davis back with us this morning. Reporter: We're learning about his autopsy report. A second epstein-related lawsuit has been filed. This one just filed yesterday by a woman who goes by the initials V.E., and she claims she was sexually assaulted by Epstein at she's claiming three of his companies claiming they were negligent for allowing and in some cases, facilitating her abuse. This morning, new details about the final moments of Jeffrey Epstein's life. "The Washington post" reports that Epstein sustained multiple breaks in his neck bones. The paper cites two people familiar with the findings of the disgraced millionaire's autopsy. This comes as new concerns are being raised about the prison where Jeffrey Epstein was found dead. The department of justice revealing that more than half of the prison staff on the night Epstein died were working sources tell ABC news that two guards were assigned to month for Epstein, not only didn't do so, but may have doctored their logs. It is pending investigation. All of this as we hear Epstein in his own words. A newly resurfaced interview with Epstein recovered nearly two decades ago, years before his conviction. I realize what I am. I'm very comfortable in my own skin. Reporter: In the 2003 interview with David bank, published this week by Bloomberg, the millionaire talked about his life on his remote caribbean life, the site of raids by the FBI and NYPD earlier this week. On my own island, or my own ranch, I can think the thoughts I want to think. Reporter: And what now for former Epstein confidant, Ghislaine Maxwell? The socialite is accused by Jennifer araoz. They stole from me. They robbed me of my youth, my identity, my innocence and my self-worth. Reporter: Araoz claims Epstein raped her when she was 15 years old, saying that Maxwell and 15 other employees helped facilitate his crimes. My resolve is to pursue justice has only strengthened. Reporter: There are also three unnamed female employees included described as the recruiter, the secretary and the maid. Maxwell has never been charged and vigorously denies the allegations against her, David. Let's bring in Dan Abrams back with us this morning, and I want to pick up where linsey just left off, this new civil lawsuit that actually names Jeffrey Epstein's confidant, Ghislaine Maxwell, and she mentioned the recruiter, the secretary and the maid. We have heard little about Maxwell, and don't know where she is. She'll have to respond to this. Unlike a criminal case, where you can revoke your right, if in a civil case, if you don't want a judgment entered against you, you have to come forward and answer questions. Unless she says, I revoke myself from incrimination, fine, she has to show up and respond if she doesn't want immediately a judgment entered. This is not a really easy case against her either because even the victim here conceding she didn't have interactions with Maxwell. No direct contact. Correct. There was something quite major happening in the last 24 hours, a new law here in new York state which gives alleged victims more time to come forward, and a bit of a grace period if you will right now. It had nothing to do with Epstein. It was a reaction to the catholic church scandal. The statute of limitations is on hold. You were abused as a child, you can sue. It focuses more on the age of the victims than it does on the number of years it happened. For example, moving forward until someone is 55, they can sue their abuser in New York. Criminal charges can also be brought for longer periods of Big change there. You heard linsey in that interview with the alleged victim say that she's still going to press ahead with this prosecution, but there's a lot of frustration with the guards who were not watching Epstein. What for them if they have, in fact, doctored the logs? If they falsified records, that can be federal charges. We have seen it before. People have been charged for that crime, falsifying records. Thank you very much. Appreciate it, David.

