Transcript for Judge faces backlash after New Mexico suspects freed

We're going to turn to the outrage over what a judge has done in New Mexico, now facing threats this morning after granting bail to those adult suspects accused of keeping children in horrific conditions on that remote compound. ABC's gio Benitez is at the courthouse in New Mexico with much more for us. Good morning. Reporter: Hey, David, good morning. The local sheriff here says that decision to grant bail has now sparked so many death threats against court employees that for a time this courthouse was shut down. This morning, a judge at the center of a controversial decision to grant bail to five suspects accused of child abuse is facing threats of violence, according to the sheriff. The suspects charged with abusing children at a remote compound in New Mexico, 11 children found emaciated. One 3-year-old found dead. Police say they believe they were training the children for shootings. But the judge says she needed more evidence to hold the suspects. The state alleges that there was a big plan afoot, but the state hasn't shown to my satisfaction by clear and convincing evidence what, in fact, that plan was. Reporter: That 3-year-old boy allegedly kidnapped from Georgia by one of the suspects, his father, 40-year-old siraj wahhaj. The FBI saying another child told them the boy, Abdul wahhaj, died during a religious ritual. The rituals were to expel demons. Everybody in the compound prayed to Abdul's body and the children were told that Abdul would be resurrected and come back as Jesus. Reporter: The alleged goal, according to prosecutors, to get Jesus to direct children to attack banks and schools. Now this morning word that one of the suspects, 35-year-old Janie la Vey, is now in the custody of immigration officials. And the father of the boy who died is still in jail. He's being held on other charges out of Georgia. Michael. All right, thank you so much, gio.

