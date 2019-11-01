Transcript for Lawmakers say they see no path forward on shutdown

real people we are talking about, with their livelihoods on the line. When the president was asked about it he said he felt badly for the families who had been killed by undocumented immigrants. For the latest let's bring in Mary Bruce on capitol hill. You've been working your sources all week long. What are you hearing? Any way lawmakers might still reach a deal? Reporter: Well, Cecilia, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle this morning tell me they see no path forward here. Look, any hope for a compromise deal here fell apart yesterday after the white house threw cold water on the idea of doing a broader deal. The mood here now on the hill is positively exasperated. Lawmakers are frustrated and dejected and now bracing for the president to declare possibly that national emergency. Even his top allies like senator Lindsey graham trying to negotiate the compromise is now essentially throwing his hands up and telling the president to just do it. Even he has reservations. The idea of a national emergency is not popular among Republican, they're not crazy about this idea and some expressed outright opposition to it because they know this move is almost certain to be challenged by Democrats in the courts. A lot of frustration to go around. We mentioned workers earlier. They're not getting paid today but the pain doesn't just end with them. Reporter: Yeah, the impacts of this stretch far beyond workers who are missing their paychecks. Take a look at some of these things. One area of concern is food safety, routine inspections have now been suspended by the fda. While at the housing department more than a thousand contracts for subsidized housing have expired. No evictions just yet. The airport some agents calling out, some of the security personnel because they aren't getting paid and Miami international is reportedly going to cut access to one of its terminals this weekend. A lot of broader consequence. People starting to see it around the country. The federal workers may get back pay but no guarantee of that at all.

