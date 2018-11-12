Transcript for LeBron and Wade square off for last time

Very brave and going to go now to a big showdown on the basketball court that ended in a special moment between two former teammate was are now rivals. Lebron James and Dwyane wade facing off for what could be 9 final time with Dwyane posting there thoughback photo of the two playing against each other when they both played with the heat and with the cavaliers. T.J. Holmes is here with all details. Hey, T.J. Good morning. All my years around these two I've never used these words in talking about them, oh, that's so cute. And it was. It was kind of sweet last night. Remember these two essentially were kids when they were drafted in 2003. Rivals. Became championship teammates, gold medal teammates then rivals again but all the while remained friends. The basketball part of that relationship ended last night in sweet fashion. Lebron James and Dwyane wade, two of the most iconic stars in basketball playing each other for the last time. With wade expect to retire at the end of this season, the L.A. Crowd gave him a standing ovation as he took the court. The crowd giving him his props. Reporter: The Lakers may have won the game but no losers on this night. The two friends embraced after their epic final match-up. Whether we was teammates or whether we was opponents we are brought out the best in each other. I'm just thankful I had the opportunity to be able to be drafted the same time as this guy. Reporter: The two swapped Jersey, posed for pictures and the #onelastdance exploded on social media. One of the greatest players to ever play this game and just is a privilege he is to enter the league with me is beyond mutual so we'll miss him, we'll miss him,s that a for sure. Reporter: The men competed against each other along the way and won championships together. It's back-to-back titles for the heat. Reporter: All while building a lasting friendship that will continue all the way to the hall of fame. All right, going into the game last night, their 16-year career, their record head-to-head was 15-15. Uh-oh. Lebron has one on him now and he will have it the rest of their lives. How sweet. It was. It was. Lebron was a high school kid when they were drafting him. See these men with families, they were kids. These are kids playing basketball and got to do it at the highest level. Incredible careers. Absolutely. Hall-of-famers. Thank you, T.J. To ginger.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.