Transcript for Makeshift memorials being set up in President George H.W. Bush's home state

a Sunday morning. As we begin this half-hour with the celebrations honoring the life and the legacy of former president George H.W. Bush. Marcus Moore in Houston, bush's hometown. With a look at the makeshift memorials being set up all over the place. In the former president's home state. Marcus, good morning to you. Reporter: Dan, good morning as you know, the former president was born in Massachusetts. But Texas became home. And as much as he loved Houston, this city loved him even more. That's why so many people have felt compelled to leave flowers and cards at the base of this monument in his honor. I met one man who talked about how humble the former president was and how year after year, they would see each other in passing at an annual event. And one year the president stopped and simply introduced himself to this man. That was something that really stuck with him. And made a real impact. And, I grew up in college Station, Texas, where the president's library is located. I remember interviewing him as a high school journalist and how gracious he was with his time. And so you get a real sense that the president is being recommended not solely for his policies. But for his character. The way he was before, during, and after his presidency. And these types of stories that we're hearing and learning about. That show the strong personal connection so many people have and why they're so saddened by his passing. Guys? Really cool that you got to interview him as a high school student. And the word to echo what you're saying, Marcus, that everybody uses about him is decent. The decency keeps coming up. I spent time in Houston around the passing of the former president's wife, Barbara. And you would hear a lot about how they would show up at the local baseball games. They were not home bodies. They were out and about in that community. And that character and commitment to service, as well. For his entire life.

