Transcript for Man clings to hood of car in road rage incident

Zblmt new details about the bizarre road rage incident caught on camera. A man clinging to the hood of an SUV. What started it all? Gio Benitez has the story. Reporter: You're watching a dramatic road range incident on the Massachusetts turnpike. Man clinging to the hood of a car. The driver behind the wheel, both ending up arrested. Somebody on the highway, 95 has a guy on top of the car. Reporter: Police say the driver, 37-year-old mark Fitzgerald, and the man on the hood, 65-year-old Richard Kamrowski got into minor side-swipe incident. And started arguing. When fit Gerald got back into his car, Kamrowski stepped in front of the vehicle and Fitzgerald took off. Oh, my god. Fast, slow, fast, slow. Tried to get me to slide off. I wasn't getting off the car. Reporter: At one point, police say reaching speeds as high as 70 miles per hour. Kamrowski, on the hood, for almost three miles. I just -- kept telling him, stop the car. Stop the car. And -- he wouldn't stop. Reporter: Watch as the husband of the woman filming this video gets out of their car trying to intervene. Another man walking into frame pointing a gun at Fitzgerald to get him out of the driver's seat just as police arrive. The gun-wielding witness has a permit to carry a concealed weapon and was not arrested. And the driver of the car now face charges of assault with a dangerous weapon. Negligent operation of a vehicle, and leaving the scene of an accident. The man on the hood charged are disorderly conduct. We tried to reach out to the driver. Haven't heard back. Crazy story. Coming up here an ABC news

