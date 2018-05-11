Transcript for Man describes how he stopped shooter in Florida yoga studio

answers. Now to our exclusive with the quick-thinking hero who helped fight off that gunman at a yoga studio in Florida. Authorities say Joshua quick saved lives. ABC's Victor Oquendo is in Tallahassee with that story. Reporter: Survivors tell us this could have been much worse had Joshua quick not stepped in and taken on that gunman. It was a somber week here in Tallahassee. The community remembers the victims. Overnight, the city of Tallahassee coming together in honor of the victims who were senselessly shot during a hot yoga class Friday night. Police say 40-year-old Scott Paul Beierle killed two women before taking his own life. This is the worst. It is random. There is no way to bring sense to a senseless crime. Reporter: The yoga class was under way when witnesses say Beierle walked in and started rummaging through his duffel bag. A yoga instructor walked over to assist him or something and that's when I heard her scream. I do not recall this, but I was told that I yelled he has got a gun. Reporter: Sitting down exclusively with ABC news, Joshua quick says he scanned the room for anything he could use to take on the shooter. The only thing that was there was this vacuum with a heavy end and as soon as he came around the corner, the gun stopped -- I used that opportunity and hit him over the head with it. Reporter: Gunman fighting back, striking quick with the gun. The wounds to his face, still fresh. The next thing you know, I'm grabbing a broom, anything I can and hit him again. I thought, this is it. This is my day, like, this is my time to go, you know? Reporter: Daniella Garcia was shot in the leg. She believes quick is the reason she is still alive today. Thanks to him I was able to try to rush out of the door. I was slipping. I was dripping blood everywhere because I got shot through my thigh. He saved my life. Reporter: 61-year-old Dr. Nancy van vessem and 21-year-old Maura Binkley did not survive the attack. Both had ties to Florida state university. Dr. Van vessem was a faculty member, and Binkley, a student hoping to one day join teach for America. Maura truly lived a life really devoted to peace, love, caring for others. Reporter: The shooter was a military vet who worked for a short time as a high school teacher. In the past, he has been charged with battery for allegedly groping women, and had previously posted videos online with titles online like, "Why I hate cops", and "The rebirth of my my song niche." Police are trying to establish a connection between him and this yoga studio, but there is no word on a motive. Thinking of those who lost their lives and those that were injured and thank goodness for Joshua being there to step in as

