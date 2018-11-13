Transcript for Man finds wife's wedding ring in ruins of home destroyed by fire

I'm here it is to see what's left to my house. And it and then my wife. That's made it look for her wedding ring as he left behind. Yeah there this just amazing. I just didn't think we're gonna find it you know but we had the tribe she told me where she left that. On the counter and missing sync Kenner. So that's pretty cool side mr. can't keep in my pockets development mixture gets Spector could. Oh on the loser again. I mean it's just it's. You can't. Understand it until you're here. Because. You just have to. You just hit you can't found him in their mind. It's it's it's it's too must have taken. We have a church family and they've provided a house for us my. Parents susser house. In laws lesser house. Ways. Grip and uncle Austin house and then my sister in law. So there's five of five households that are staying in the house. Together. And they've brought us clothes and food and and we're good we're we're very lucky to have that family.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.