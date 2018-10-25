Transcript for Manhunt underway after packages sent to CNN, Democrats

Officials are now analyzing each of those devices in detail looking for any clues that could lead to the perpetrator. Our chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas is in Washington with the latest on the investigation. Good morning, Pierre. Reporter: Michael, good morning. Today the devices are being carefully studied and dissected at the FBI lab in quantico and there's still concern there's more devices out there. This morning, the FBI calling it an urgent investigation. Releasing these images and asking for the public's help. Those device all shipped in Manila envelopes with six American flag stamps. The return address, congresswoman and former DNC chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz. Authorities do not believe she's involved. These x-ray photographs exclusively obtained by ABC news illustrating the critical leads investigators are now pursuing. Sources telling ABC news each device contained a digital clock, suspected explosive powder, a battery as a power source and wiring to chapel a spark for detonation. The devices also included glass as potential shrapnel. The devices which did not go off with the potential to maim or kill. And this warning, the FBI, secret service and ATF fanning out across the country working to determine where each item connected to the devices was purchased. The hope, potential clues to who is responsible. The packages are also being examined for fingerprints and DNA. The big concern this morning, a prolific bombmaker out there with the capacity to make more, George. Thanks very much. As we said all these targets

