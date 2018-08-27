McCain's best TV and and movie cameos throughout the years

More
In addition to being remembered as a war hero and statesman, the late senator's historic appearances on "Saturday Night Live" and more revealed a much lighter side of his personality.
3:41 | 08/27/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for McCain's best TV and and movie cameos throughout the years

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57422755,"title":"McCain's best TV and and movie cameos throughout the years","duration":"3:41","description":"In addition to being remembered as a war hero and statesman, the late senator's historic appearances on \"Saturday Night Live\" and more revealed a much lighter side of his personality. ","url":"/GMA/News/video/mccains-best-tv-movie-cameos-years-57422755","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.