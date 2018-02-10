Transcript for Melania Trump travels solo to Africa

He was in a bar. Now to the first lady. Melania trump has just landed in Africa. This is her first solo trip overseas. Want to go back to Cecilia Vega for more on what the first lady plans to accomplish. Good morning, Cecilia. Reporter: Hey, good morning. That video we just saw is of the first lady just arriving there on the tarmac. First off is Ghana, a week-long trip, four countries and she'll be focusing on children and visit hospital, schools along the way and she's also going to be highlighting U.S. Foreign aid, of course, this is something her husband's administration has drastically reduced. This trip does come amid some controversy. There was that recent jacket that the first lady wore where she said the back of the jacket said I really don't care, do you. You can see that jacket there. Then, of course, the comments last year from the president where he reportedly used a derogatory phrase to refer to some African nations. He did dispute pretty strongly those comments and the first lady is traveling with journalists. We'll watch to see if she takes questions. She says she's looking forward to bringing her be best campaign abroad so we will be watching closely. It will be interesting to watch. Cecilia, thanks very much.

