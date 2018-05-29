Transcript for Millions in the path of subtropical storm Alberto

Back atome the latest on Alberto, storm lashing thef coast making landfall in the Florida panha andow moving iandngg downpours and dangerous winds, flash flood watches in effect andabc's rob Marciano is in Panama City with all the latest good morning you, Reporter: Hey, good morning, Amy. Thankfully a littlemer this morning than it wassime yesterday morng bull the winds coming off the gulf of Mexico, the waves and surf still pounding the beach and Alber raking the entire state of Florida all day long. Our first named of tricane season has even officially starteyet coming ashore a few miles down thisbeach. Overnight Alberto making landfall. Slng the gulf coast. Ential rains and winds over 50 miles per ur. A S of emeency declared three Ates. Florida,sissippi and Alabama. A meal day washout in much the sunsh state as up to inchfe rain coming to the coast. Alberto was mg landfall, I was out in it. Check out the 50 plus-mile-per-hour wds kicking up the water I this hotel ol. Alberto taking outower lines, damagingomes and tossi that trampoline. And in N Caroli, two deaths linkeo the tropi storm. A local camera crew covering the impact of the storm WHE a tree came crashing down killing them both. THR bodies discoveredy a fire C they had just interviewed. Out west in Colorado -- Dude,o you see how violent that is -- Reporter: These incredible images of does. Itves right toward the twister you can see the power flashes. Kansas gettingmered by blng rains and whipping winds leading to multiple wr. Four tractorrailers slippedn their sidesaken out by the winds. We will see more I way of tornadoes acro the mctn and, of course, our hearts are heavy this morni go O miles of two of our own, those two journts out in north Caroli covering this storm lo their lives and it Remis of just how dangerous these tropical rains can even far away from theter and we'll more of them during day today. Michael. Thank you, rob. Our hearts and pray are definitely with them and their families.

