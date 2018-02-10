Transcript for Mom of 13-year-old shark attack victim speaks out

Now the latest on that 13-year-old seriously injured in a shark encounter. Recovering from the hospital this morning. His mother is now revealing how severe his injuries are and why he wants to get back into the water. ABC's will Carr is there with the story for us in California. Good morning, will. Reporter: Good morning, robin. We're hearing an amazing story of survival Thi morning. The victim's family taking the time to thank the heroes and the first responders who saved his life on this beach. This morning, that's the smi of a teenager thankful to be alive. I think Keane is a miracle and I think that he's very, very, very strong ands a survivor now. Reporter: Keane Hayes' mom emotional after the 13-year-old survived a shark attack over the weekend. I just want to tell him that love him from the bowl of my heart and I am just proud of him and who he is and my family and my sisters and I just feel very lucky. Reporter: Watch the intense moments as rescuers drag the teen bleeding badly and clinging to life to shore on a kayak. Diving, I'm hear a guttural scream like a primal scream like you've never heard a scream before in your life. Reporter: Witnesses say the water was filled with blood as the 11-foot shark possibly a great white lurked behind the kayak stalking the teenager and the men racing to save him. Keane has been asking for them and I do, I just want to say thank you to all three of them. Without what they did, we would be having a whole different scenario. Reporter: And when he gets home Keane, a baseball player and faith-filled teenager amazingly says he's ready to get back in the water. Not scared to go back in the ocean? He said, no, he said, mom, the chances are so much more slim of a second bite. Reporter: Keane's first meal, a doughnut and a cup of noodles and says one of the first things he wants to do when he gets out of the hospital is cook his family a lobster dinner because, remember, he was lobster diving when the attack happened. Robin. All right. Well, brave young man there.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.