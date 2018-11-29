Transcript for Newlyweds sue resort for $30M after alleged sexual assault

We are back with that wedding nightmare at a popular sandals resort in the Bahamas and a couple is suing for $30 million after the bride was sexually molested by the hotel butler the night before their wedding. A horrific story. It's something that a lot of people are thinking about because experts say nearly one out of every four weddings is a destination couple and every couple wants theirs to be memorable. This couple says they will never forget their wedding for the wrong reason. Who doesn't want to get married in paradise? Reporter: It was supposed to be a dream destination wedding but one couple says their dream turned into a nightmare. Ashley and Jeff Pascarella headed to the sandals royal resort with 70 of their closest friends and family for their 2016 nuptials. We had a lot of dreams, that it would be the perfect wedding on a paradise island. We had no idea what we were in store for. Every girl dreams of her wedding day. Reporter: The company hosting more than 10,000 weddings each year in their 24 luxury hotels worldwide. But on the night before Ashley and Jeffrey were to say "I do," an intruder entered the room while Jeff was in the shower and sexually assaulted the bride-to-be. When I woke up that's when I discovered that he was standing over me with his hands in my pants. I feel, you know, guilty like, you know, I should have been there, you know. Obviously there's nothing that I could have done. Reporter: The couple recognized the assailant as the butler hired by sandals to assist them during their wedding stay. According to a lawsuit he pleaded guilty to the assault just one week later. It's the day before our wedding. I'm supposed to be that guy to protect her and, you know, care for her and hours before we're supposed to get married something like that happened. Reporter: They say sandals offered to reimburse then the $15,000 they spent on the wedding but only if they agreed to sign a nondisclosure agreement, something they refused and the couple suing the resort for $30 million. Here we have something that starts off as a horror and has created psychic difficulties that have lasted for years now. Reporter: Sandals saying it prides itself on creating these safe vacations and prides itself on safety. They tell us that butler was fired after the incident. I can imagine. How is Ashley doing. She says she's better now with therapy, the help of her family and friends. She says she still does not feel safe in places where she should like even her own home and that this incident haunts her to this day and that is only to be expected. I think none of us can imagine that actually happening and it did to her. We'll keep an eye on this

