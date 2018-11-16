Number of missing in California fire skyrockets

Authorities said the number of people missing from the northern California Camp fire has jumped to more than 600 after the death toll climbed to 63, the worst in state history.
0:37 | 11/16/18

Related Extras
Transcript for Number of missing in California fire skyrockets

