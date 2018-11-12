Transcript for NYPD under fire over video showing cops prying baby from mother's arms

We turn to the fallout from the struggle between a police officer and a mother holding her baby that was caught on camera right here in New York. The NYPD now under fire with the police commissioner tweeting the video is very disturbing to me as police commissioner and as a dad and linsey Davis has the story. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning. It is a chaotic scene. A mother clinging to her baby as police try to wrestle the child away. What you're about to see resulted in the mom being sent to jail and two officers placed on modiied duty. They're hurting my son. Reporter: An investigation this morning into this video capturing a tug-of-war with a baby. Officers first try to pull then yank the 1-year-old from his mother's arms. Oh, my god. Oh, my god. Reporter: According to police the pandemonium started Friday morning, 23-year-old Jazmine Headley reportedly sat on the floor after she couldn't find a place to sit while waiting for four hours to request day care vouchers so she could go to work. Authorities say when she reportedly refused to leave this Brooklyn human resources building a struggle ensued with Headley on the floor literally kicking and screaming, clinging to her child. Somebody get the baby. Reporter: At one point an officer points her taser gun at the crowd. The New York City police commissioner calls the video very disturbing. Headley has a court hearing about this incident on Thursday. She's scheduled to stay behind bars until then for an unrelated warrant. Her son is now safe with his grandmother who says she wants the officers held accountable. I want people fired. I want people fired. I really do. Reporter: The Brooklyn d.a.'s office say they do not plan to prosecute the case but are conducting an investigation. The police union says the officers were put in an impossible situation trying to enforce the law. That seems to be up for debate. Fortunately Damone unharmed. They're supposed to de-escalate a situation. Hard to watch that. Thank you very much. Now to the uproar over a former fraternity president at Baylor accused of sexually

