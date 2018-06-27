Transcript for Officer's killing of unarmed teen 'intentional act,' prosecutor says

Okay. After days of protests over the shooting death of unarmed teen Antoine ropes charges have been filed against the eats Pittsburgh police officer. The trigger. There's no weapon that would have created the risk rules it rose didn't do anything and were radical and vehemently. Michael Rothschild who had only been on the job with this department for a three weeks now faces a possible sentence in prison. But find it brought spilled actions were intentional. They certainly brought about weasel that he was used to call. Rose's family grieving the loss of their son in this exclusive interview with ABC news they didn't. Now seeing in a statement from their attorney that they do these charges with guarded optimism saying there is a long road ahead to a conviction improper sentencing. Which is the only thing we will accept as justice. Rust Belt they shopped their seventeen year old son who was running away from a traffic stop on the night of June 19. Investigators say that rose and two others were pulled over in a Clark that police believed connected to a shooting that happened earlier the same night. At least one person inside the car has been charged police say they found two guns in the vehicle after Antoine was shot an anti gun clicked in his pocket. Rust Belt has now been released on bail so our attorney has declined OC's request for a comment accurately C news New York.

