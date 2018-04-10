Transcript for 7 officers shot, 1 fatally, in standoff

We turn now to that tragedy in South Carolina. A suspect is now in custody accused of killing a police officer and shooting six other officers during a violent standoff. ABC's Victor Oquendo is on the scene in Florence, south Carolina, with the latest. Good morning, Victor. Reporter: Good morning, Michael. This community is stunned. There is still an active scene at this upscale neighborhood and happened at a house just down the end of the block. Those officers were simply serving a search warrant. They had no idea what they were walking into. Has a high-powered rifle. Reporter: This morning one police officer is dead. Another six shot after a standoff with the suspect inside this Florence county, south Carolina, neighborhood. Officer down, suspect still firing. Reporter: The community and a nearby school locked down. Officers rushing in to help their own unaware of the firepower they'd be facing. An officer has been hit. Reporter: Florence county sheriff deputies were serving a search warrant when a man opened fire. Officer Terrence carraway, a 30-year veteran on the force was killed. Today we lost a good friend of mine, an officer that I've known for 30 years. Reporter: The suspect barricading himself inside along with children. He eventually surrendered. This morning that suspect is in custody as the community, law enforcement and officer carraway's family is reeling. Thankfully those children held inside by the gunman were rescued unharmed but there was another victim, a 20-year-old man who was shot inside the house. He and those six officers were transported to area hospitals. They're recovering this morning. There is still no word on the shooter's identity. Michael. Thank you so much, Victor.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.