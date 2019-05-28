Transcript for Oklahoma faces more record flooding

Unfortunately those storms aren't just bringing tornadoes, they're also bringing relentless rain leading to major flooding. ABC's will Carr is on the ground in hard hit sand springs, Oklahoma. Reporter: We're talking about historic flooding. Here in sand springs it's not just this street, it is entire neighborhoods under water. In fact, when you take a wide look there are hundreds of homes swamped by the Arkansas river, the river is expected to crest a little later today and we're expecting more rain in the forecast so all eyes on the levees that run along the river. With that in mind by the end of the week this could be one for the record books. Cecilia. It certainly could be, will, thank you. The danger is far from over, the heartland -- from the heartland all the way to the east coast bracing for more tornadoes and flooding today. Rob just back from the storm zone to tell us all about it. Good morning, rob. Good morning. Double whammy. 11 consecutive days of tornadoes and many towns hit hard. Today I think we'll do it again. North of Oklahoma City, Wichita, Kansas City, Jefferson city back through Cleveland, Scranton getting into the northeast, potentially tornadoes. Northern Oklahoma seeing nearly two feet of rain fall since the beginning of may. New flood watches posted for rapid city, Davenport right across the corn belt, Wichita, here comes the rainfall, another 3 to 6 inches, Tulsa, you don't need anymore, Des Moines to Cleveland, similar amounts of rain as well. So much on alert. Thanks.

