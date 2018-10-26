-
Now Playing: Person in custody in connection with suspected explosive packages
-
Now Playing: News headlines today: Oct. 26, 2018
-
Now Playing: Megyn Kelly's lawyer to meet with NBC execs
-
Now Playing: Powerball fever grows as jackpot reaches $750M
-
Now Playing: College police face questions after student's murder
-
Now Playing: Investigators take apart suspected bombs in search for clues
-
Now Playing: Video shows person of interest in Georgia model's death: Police
-
Now Playing: Feds focus on Florida as origin of suspected bombs
-
Now Playing: 2 dead at Yosemite National Park after apparent fall: Official
-
Now Playing: 'White supremacists' arrested over violent attacks at rallies
-
Now Playing: This nurse wants to become 1st woman and black candidate to represent her district
-
Now Playing: Interview with acting DEA administrator
-
Now Playing: Cop saves civilians from burning car
-
Now Playing: DC mansion murderer convicted
-
Now Playing: Forensic experts dissect suspected bombs in hunt for clues
-
Now Playing: Trump holds off on usual political attacks after suspected bombs found
-
Now Playing: 4 more suspected bombs found, bringing total to 10: Authorities
-
Now Playing: Leads in suspected bombs probe point to South Florida: Sources
-
Now Playing: Authorities detail timeline of Utah college student's murder
-
Now Playing: Nearly 1.5M Ford Focus cars recalled due to defective fuel valve