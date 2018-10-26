Transcript for Person in custody in connection with suspected explosive packages

This is an ABC news special room. I'm way Johnson in New York a we have breaking news on those suspected explosive devices sent through the mail. Striking fear across the country over the past four days there you see some of the locations. This happening as law enforcement officers discovered 2 new packages this morning. One in Florida one in New York for a total of twelve different packages. ABC news is now getting word that law enforcement officers have a suspect in custody. In the Miami area related to these suspected packages sent through the mail it's go right to our justice correspondent. Pierre Thomas in Washington for the very latest fear what can you tell us. Would just as you said we're being told that a man or suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the mailing of these suspected explosive devices. We don't yet have an identity but we are being told is a press conference is going to be scheduled today. At main justice headquarters here in Washington DC again suspect has been taken into custody for questioning. We are awaiting more details for law enforcement officials have been working around the clock. All week. Trying to figure out who might be behind setting up these packages it has been a top priority at the FBI Secret Service and multiple law enforcement agencies. A national manhunt under way and we're told it a significant step has been. Made in terms of trying to figure out what that wardens of these packages were quick. All right Pierre just a note to our viewers here you're looking at video. Of the the special NYPD vehicle transporting one of those suspected explosive devices this is the one that was discovered. In midtown this morning at about 52 street at a mail processing area about one. Was again supposed to go to address to go to CNN specifically. To James clapper. He of course what one of the critics of the president trauma. Also there was another one we mentioned in Florida this morning that was supposed to go to senator Cory Booker. So we wanna go to Florida are even pilgrim is there she's been covering this and eve over the past couple days we've seen law enforcement activity picked up in the Florida area that is where. We're getting word that their taken this suspect in the custody what can you tell us about what is taken place there over the past few hours. That's right let investigators. Followed leaves clues here to South Florida we're told. That they were actually able to find forensic evidence on at least one of those packages that had been mailed as well as images from the US Postal Service. Other than male being processed and that's what brought them here. Did this packaging tenor this is where those packages are sorted for most of this at southern part of the state of Florida and and looking at those clues. We're told they were at the sources are telling us that they were looking for DNA evidence. Anything that would give them some insight into. Who this person was and we are they were sending these packages. Out of leading to that person being in custody. This morning wet. All right you have pilgrim thanks so much again talking about those packages and one thing that we've heard from law enforcement sources the fact those packages remained intact. Could provide a lot of that evidence is and as we're see now leading to a potential suspect in custody. In Florida are once again this is the very latest information relating to now a dozen suspected explosive devices sent through the mail. That suspect in custody we'll have the very latest coming up this evening on world news tonight with David Muir will also have more information on abcnews.com. And on the ABC news out for breaking news alerts I'm what Johnson in New York have good there. This has been a special. For me he's.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.