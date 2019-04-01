Police release sketch of suspect in Texas shooting of 7-year-old

More
The Houston community and celebrities, including Shaquille O'Neal, who joined with a Houston cop to offer to pay for the funeral Jazmine Barnes, are rallying to support her family.
2:34 | 01/04/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police release sketch of suspect in Texas shooting of 7-year-old

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60155797,"title":"Police release sketch of suspect in Texas shooting of 7-year-old","duration":"2:34","description":"The Houston community and celebrities, including Shaquille O'Neal, who joined with a Houston cop to offer to pay for the funeral Jazmine Barnes, are rallying to support her family. ","url":"/GMA/News/video/police-release-sketch-suspect-texas-shooting-year-60155797","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.