Transcript for Police reward children who helped catch home intruder

We'll turn to that early Christmas gift for two quick-thinking kids who helped stop a home invasion. The calls just released showing how brave these kids were when an armed burglar broke into their house and Alex Perez has the story. Police have a special reward for them. Reporter: Authorities are calling them heroes and investigators sigh had these kids not had that quick thinking this situation could have had a very different ending. I'm really scared. Okay, the police are coming in the back door. You're eventually going to hear us say, police, okay? Reporter: A call revealing the terrifying moments two young siblings just 9 and 10 years old called 911 after an armed gunman broke into their Alabama home. My puppy's down in his cage and he's barking on them. Reporter: The robber forced Erik Francisco and his cyst owe -- onayda into the bathroom. Police surrounding the home. I ran to the bedroom the offender went into and detective Jenkins came right behind me and grabbed one of the children. Reporter: Authorities now calling the kids heroes, rewarding them with gifts. That was priceless. They were more excited than it seems like my kids at Christmas when we showed up with the toys and the bikes and the trampoline and, you know, all ha. First they saved us now they're donating Christmas. My parents can't really afford gifts so I'm happy for that. Reporter: They are very happy and that intruder is now awaiting trial on burglary and a number of other charges. Guys. What an amazing story. Thank you. Smart kids and an amazing dispatch operator to talk them through it. They are so little to have that. Everyone was heroic in that thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.