Transcript for Police hunt women accused of hustling man

We turn now to the search for two women accused of being real-life hustlers. The unknown duo seen here allegedly drugging a man at a casino and robbing him back at his hotel room. Victor Oquendo is in Florida with the latest. Good morning, Victor. Reporter: Good morning, Michael. The victim was on vacation gambling here at the hard rock hotel & casino when the women approached. Everything was caught on camera on this morning those women are still on the run. You're watching what police say is a con playing out in realtime. The man in the pink shirt whose face has been blurred is playing poker in Hollywood, Florida, when he is approached by two women. The trio moves to the slot machines and watch what happens next. The woman in the leopard print hands the blond woman a drink. She pours something into it and hands it to the victim. He would later tell police he felt drugged and had difficulty moving after that drink. Police say the women then take hip to hi hotel where he says they stole his $15,000 Rolex and $1,000 cash. He couldn't get out the car on his own and they were just going through his pockets right there and then at the hotel where I dropped him off. Reporter: It's like a scene out of Jennifer Lopes's blockbuster "Hustlers." Bliss now asking the public to help identify the dangerous duo still on the run. And the Broward sheriff's office say they are between 35 and 45 years old. There is a reward for any information that leads to an guys.

