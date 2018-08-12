More protests underway in Paris

More
Police officers fired tear gas at protesters and arrested protesters in the Champs-Elysees area.
1:14 | 12/08/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for More protests underway in Paris

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59698105,"title":"More protests underway in Paris ","duration":"1:14","description":"Police officers fired tear gas at protesters and arrested protesters in the Champs-Elysees area.","url":"/GMA/News/video/protests-underway-paris-59698105","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.