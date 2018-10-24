Red Sox beat Dodgers in Game 1 of World Series

ABC News' T.J. Holmes reports from Boston's Fenway Park, where the Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Dodgers, 8-4.
2:11 | 10/24/18

