Transcript for Roger Stone pleads not guilty to Mueller charges

Oh. A decline in Roger Stone confronted the jeers and. Arriving to answer the charges and special counsel Robert Muller's investigation they send fewer men to go after bin Laden then after me the longtime political operative and one of president trumps oldest friends. Proclaiming his innocence and vowing to stand by the president. I'm not willing to make up stories or bear false witness against anybody including the president. The president has done nothing wrong he certainly hasn't colluded with the. Rush don't has been anything but quiet since FBI agents arrested him in his Florida home last week. According to the indictments don't have reached out to Wiki leaks through an intermediary on back half of the trump campaign. And in the summer of 2016. Prosecutors say stone told senior trump campaign officials. That WikiLeaks might have information damaging to Hillary Clinton soon after WikiLeaks released the first batch of emails. This was an expensive. Show of force to try to depict me as public any enemy number ones don't is now the sixth person tied to president Trump's campaign or administration. Charged in the Russian investigation. Which acting attorney general Matt Whitaker indicated Monday. Is close to being complete. You know have been fully briefed on the investigation and you know I look forward to. Director Moeller. Delivering the final report. If convicted stone faces up to twenty years in prison. Monaco surrounding ABC news Washington.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.