-
Now Playing: SCOTUS nom Brett Kavanaugh being treated 'very tough': Trump
-
Now Playing: Tiger Woods wins 1st tournament in over 5 years
-
Now Playing: What's next for Kavanaugh after 2nd accusation?
-
Now Playing: WH gives forceful response to 2nd Kavanaugh accuser
-
Now Playing: Ronan Farrow on breaking story of 2nd Kavanaugh accuser
-
Now Playing: 2nd woman accuses Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct: Report
-
Now Playing: The #FlowerVaseHair trend is blooming all over Instagram
-
Now Playing: Ginger Zee does an unboxing but has to guess what city in Michigan it's from
-
Now Playing: 'Shark Tank' team discusses the upcoming 10th season of their show
-
Now Playing: Kavanaugh accuser agrees to testify before Senate Judiciary Committee
-
Now Playing: Paul Simon wraps up his farewell tour in Queens, New York, where he grew up
-
Now Playing: Police produce 'Serial'-style podcast to catch a murderer
-
Now Playing: Tickets to Michelle Obama's book tour selling out fast
-
Now Playing: Bus driver fired for letting kids take the wheel
-
Now Playing: Cosby to face his accusers in court
-
Now Playing: Evacuation ordered as wildfire Charlie grows
-
Now Playing: Lawyers for Trump, Stormy Daniels due in court
-
Now Playing: Severe weather causing major damage north of New York
-
Now Playing: Ford could testify in Kavanaugh hearing next week
-
Now Playing: Geoffrey Owens making a comeback to acting