Ronan Farrow on breaking story of 2nd Kavanaugh accuser

More
The New Yorker reporter discusses his reporting on Deborah Ramirez and her acknowledged gaps in her memory of the alleged incident with Brett Kavanaugh.
5:11 | 09/24/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Ronan Farrow on breaking story of 2nd Kavanaugh accuser

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58037354,"title":"Ronan Farrow on breaking story of 2nd Kavanaugh accuser","duration":"5:11","description":"The New Yorker reporter discusses his reporting on Deborah Ramirez and her acknowledged gaps in her memory of the alleged incident with Brett Kavanaugh.","url":"/GMA/News/video/ronan-farrow-breaking-story-2nd-kavanaugh-accuser-58037354","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.