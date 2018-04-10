Transcript for Search grows for masked gunman terrorizing neighborhood

We turn to that urgent search for that masked gunman terrorizing a Chicago neighborhood. Police releasing this surveillance video of the suspect they believe killed two men in two days. Alex Perez is in Chicago with the very latest. Good morning, Alex. Reporter: Hey, good morning, Michael. The FBI and federal authorities are working with Chicago police on this case. The fear and concern is widespread. People here want whoever is responsible off the streets. Overnight police releasing new video of the man they believe has been randomly killing people in this busy Chicago neighborhood. Police say this video, a man calmly walking down the street, was taken Sunday morning just moments before they believe he shot 73-year-old Douglass Watts killing him. Police also releasing this video, investigators say it's the same man running down a different street six minutes after the murder. Authorities believe this man is also responsible for killing 24-year-old eliyahu Moscowitz 36 hours later and 6 blocks away. Moscowitz was walking near a lakefront path and shot in the head and shell casings found at both scenes matched. His loved ones still in disbelief. This was devastating to family and I'd say the extended family which is really the larger jewish community, larger Rogers park community. Reporter: This morning investigators desperate to catch the suspect deploying extra police working around the clock to track down this masked gunman before he strikes again. This shooter lives within this neighborhood or in the very close proximity. Reporter: Monica cook like so many others in this neighborhood now on edge. Like I said we're nervous just to walk the dogs since 10:00 A.M. Was one of the murders so what time is safe? Reporter: Authorities holding this meeting to help ease fears as they work to find the suspect. One of the distinctive things about him is his walk and his run where his feet point out pretty significantly. And authorities say the victims did not know each other. Investigators have not released any details on a possible motive. They're hoping someone who sees that video will recognize the suspect. Michael. All right, Alex, we see they deployed extra police officers but are they taking any other extra precautions? Reporter: Yeah, of course, they're flooding the area with officers in cars, marked cars and unmarked vehicles, also on bicycles, they want to make sure people are vigilant and, of course, paying attention to their surroundings. Michael. All right, Alex Perez, thank you.

