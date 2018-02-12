Transcript for Search underway after convicted murderer escapes prison by posing as his cellmate

the massive manhunt for a convicted killer. He managed to trick prison officials into letting him go by pretending to be someone else. ABC's erielle reshef joins us with all the details. Reporter: Good morning. Quite a story here. Officials are investigating how a convicted killer managed to escape using his cell mate's I.D. As thortds conduct a desperate search to put him back behind bars. This morning, a case of mistaken identity leading to a manhunt for this armed and dangerous killer on the run. The staff thought he was the other inmate. Reporter: Authorities say 34-year-old Patrick walker posed an his roommate, Charles Pendarvis. From what we can tell at this point, the cell mate was not a willing participant. Reporter: Walker, who received a life sentence in 2003 for murdering a 19-year-old at this Oklahoma City location is now believed to be using Pendarvis' identification. He's described as 5'7", 174 pounds, with a large scar paralleling his jaw line on the left side of his face. Walker, temporarily held at the jail where he escaped, while awaiting a court appearance for allegedly assaulting an officer. Now in his fourth day on the loose. Just about every member of law enforcement is looking for him. Reporter: It's unclear when authorities realized the mistake. But authorities say walker was able to bond out of jail on his cell mate's $15,000 drug charge. They're warning he's extremely dangerous. And anyone who sees him is urged to call 911 and not the approach him. They have a lot of questions to answer about how this was allowed to happen in the first place. I'm sure they'll start a full-scale investigation into that. First, they need to catch him. Thank you very much. Let's switch gears.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.