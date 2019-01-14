Transcript for Storm causes icy, dangerous conditions for cars, flights

That deadly winter storm killing at least 12 people. Stephanie Ramos is there in Washington. Good morning, Stephanie. Reporter: Good morning, Cecilia. That's right. The snow is finally stopped falling here in D.C. We can actually see some of the buildings here this morning. Yesterday, it was nonstop. More than 10 inches of snow falling here in our nation's capital. As you mentioned, the biggest snowstorm in three years. This storm not just impacking people in this area, but across the country. That massive winter blast dumpingy snow. And ice. From the midwest to the east coast. Leaving millions digging out this morning. More than 100,000 customers still without power. Icy roads proving too dangerous to travel. Killing at least 12 people. In Illinois, an 11-year-old boy rescued after plunging into an icy popped. Whiteout conditions. Blinding drivers. Wreaking havoc on highways across much of the country. This sand truck flipping over in Virginia. 1 of more than 300 crash reported. The governor declaring a state of emergency. 800 crashes reported in Missouri. These trucks stuck bumper to bumper for hours. Crazy. Reporter: This pickup truck saves a skidding 18 wheeler. Hauling it down the highway. Nearly 20 inches of snow snapping branches, burying cars beneath it. Ncinnati. Icy tarmacs leaving1,000 flights cancelednationwide. If you're walking or driving, 'S icy. Best thing to do is stay home. Is refreezing. And something else folks are preparing for is another blast of winter weather later this week. Robin? Want even to take care. Speaking of that, to rob now

