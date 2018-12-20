Storm moves east across the country

More
ABC News chief meteorologist Ginger Zee tracks the latest storm path and weather conditions.
1:20 | 12/20/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Storm moves east across the country

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59926934,"title":"Storm moves east across the country ","duration":"1:20","description":"ABC News chief meteorologist Ginger Zee tracks the latest storm path and weather conditions.","url":"/GMA/News/video/storm-moves-east-country-59926934","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.