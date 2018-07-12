Transcript for Teacher arrested after cutting student's hair

Didn't even phase her. To that disturbing video from a classroom where a teacher became unhinged arrested after cutting a student's hair while singing the national anthem then went after another student. Kayna Whitworth is here with the story. Reporter: Yeah, George, good morning. That teacher now being held on $100,000 bail after this bizarre behavior, the school saying they removed her from the classroom immediately and now working with police. ??? What so proudly we hail ??? Reporter: It's the startling video that has landed a California high school teacher behind bars. Watch as 52-year-old teacher Margaret gieszinger is caught on camera forcibly cutting one student's hair. Then throwing it behind her all while bellowing the national anthem. ??? And bright stars ??? Reporter: When he realized what happened, he stands up. I'm not done. Reporter: Then she begins chasing students around the classroom with scissors, even grabbing this girl's hair. No. Reporter: But she managed to get away. Terrified students running out of the classroom. One student whose voice has been altered says she had declared the day as haircut day. They thought she was joking at first then quickly realized she was not. I hope I never have to see her at that school again because I know for a fact that I will never be able to see her as a respectable authority figure in my lifeth gieszinger's husband telling our affiliate he's surprised and confused by his wife's actions. I'm trying to figure out myself so I don't know what happened. It's not her. It's not who she is. I don't know what was going on with her. I don't have any clue as to why she did that. Reporter: Now, this is a teacher who's had her credentials suspended twice before. Now the district attorney's office is reviewing the case. The school is prepared to take the most severe action possible and also deeply concerned about the students who had to witness that. Hard to go back in her classroom.

