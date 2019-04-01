Teen falls to his death from ski lift in Pennsylvania

More
A 17-year-old boy, Connor Golembiewski, died on New Year's Day when he fell 20 feet from the ski lift at the Blue Mountain Ski Resort in Pennsylvania.
2:12 | 01/04/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Teen falls to his death from ski lift in Pennsylvania

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60155799,"title":"Teen falls to his death from ski lift in Pennsylvania ","duration":"2:12","description":"A 17-year-old boy, Connor Golembiewski, died on New Year's Day when he fell 20 feet from the ski lift at the Blue Mountain Ski Resort in Pennsylvania.","url":"/GMA/News/video/teen-falls-death-ski-lift-pennsylvania-60155799","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.