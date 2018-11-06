Teen kidnapped at birth speaks out as woman who raised her goes to jail

More
Kamiyah Mobley discusses how she feels after finding out the woman she has always called mom kidnapped her as a baby.
3:12 | 06/11/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Teen kidnapped at birth speaks out as woman who raised her goes to jail

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55803600,"title":"Teen kidnapped at birth speaks out as woman who raised her goes to jail ","duration":"3:12","description":"Kamiyah Mobley discusses how she feels after finding out the woman she has always called mom kidnapped her as a baby.","url":"/GMA/News/video/teen-kidnapped-birth-speaks-woman-raised-jail-55803600","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.