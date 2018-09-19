-
Now Playing: New flood alert issued in North Carolina
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Florence threatens Myrtle Beach
-
Now Playing: Champion golfer stabbed to death on golf course
-
Now Playing: Surgeon, girlfriend accused of drugging, sexually assaulting women
-
Now Playing: Thousands of people remain in shelters post-Hurricane Florence
-
Now Playing: Anita Hill speaks out on Kavanaugh sexual assault allegation
-
Now Playing: Trump reacts to new North Korea denuclearization promises
-
Now Playing: Kavanaugh accuser won't testify before FBI probe
-
Now Playing: The Museum of Illusions in New York City will flip your world upside down
-
Now Playing: First menu designed for kids by kids debuts at Great Wolf Lodge
-
Now Playing: New birthday cake-flavored Oreos celebrate Mickey Mouse's 90th birthday!
-
Now Playing: 'Game of Thrones' creator says show doesn't have to end?!
-
Now Playing: Disneyland Resort's 'Plaza de la Familia' celebration is all about family
-
Now Playing: Betty White gets standing ovation at 2018 Emmys
-
Now Playing: Bristol Palin dishes on MTV's 'Teen Mom OG'
-
Now Playing: Celebrity trainer Ian Smith shares an at-home fall workout routine
-
Now Playing: Backstage at the 2018 Emmy Awards
-
Now Playing: Emmy winner turns speech into marriage proposal
-
Now Playing: Romance novelist in court after arrest in husband's slaying
-
Now Playing: 1st private citizen purchases ride around the moon