Transcript for Trump calls suspected cop killer an 'illegal immigrant'

Gio, thank you very much. An urgent manhunt for an alleged cop killer in California. This is a case with real political overtones. President trump tweeting about it calling the suspect an illegal immigrant saying it's time to get tough on border security. Build the wall. Will Carr is in Newman, californiaere the police chief broke down while talking about his fallen officer. Will, good morning to you. Reporter: Good morning, Dan. Authorities have been working catch this suspect. They served a search warrant on a home overnight but he is still on the run. Outside of the police department here, there is a growing memorial after this officer's death shattered is community. Reporter: I did not know Christmas morning at 4:00 in the morning when I said good-bye to him and sent him off to his family that it would be the last time that I saw him. Reporter: Overcome with gut-wrenching grief a tearful Newman police chief Randy Richardson mourning the traffic loss of his officer corporal ronil Singh. He will never see his son walk. He doesn't get to hold that little boy, hug his wife, say good night anymore because a coward took his life. Reporter: With an urgent manhunt continuing overnight the sheriff confirming new pictures of the suspect. Authorities say the alleged gunman bought beer inside this convenience store just moments before the shooting. The suspect later left the store in this dodge ram. Seconds later officer Singh pulled him over for suspected drunk driving. A gun battle ensued and the officer later died in the hospital. We will find him. We will arrest him and we will bring him to justice. What is your message to anybody who may be helping the suspect in the community? You will go to jail. Reporter: While the search continues Singh's fellow officers are devastated. My department is hurting. We are struggling through this. Reporter: Officer Singh leaves behind a wife, a 5-month-old son and his canine partner Sam. She will officially be retired. The chief says he will not take another loved one from that family. Really feel for the chief and the family, of course. Thanks for your reporting.

