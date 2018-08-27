Transcript for Trump has muted response to John McCain's death

President trump did not appear in public praise John McCain or issue aicial white house state the O men were bitter adversaries, instead he tweeted olence.re's what it said. Deepest sympathies and respect O the family of senatorccain. Our hand prayers are with you. Want bring in Cecilia ga. Cecilia, something unusual. I to show it up on screenht now. The house flags were flying at half yesterda this morning they are backup. That ishl unus Our cameras caughthemng ra again around midnight. No response from the white house yet. I've talked to sources there. Yone seems be scratching their heads about W Happe butright. This bre precedent Glenn, for Barbara Bush, until internment. "Tashington Posa wanted to release a formal statement prng John mcin as a hero but nixed THA idea instead. Et in and of itself raised eyebrows because it esn't mention of his achievements or speak aboim ny kind of personal way at thateally again is bucking from traon of past prents. Obama, bush, two menho beat him in the past offered glowing public remembrances over T weekend. The list of others goes on and on from the lady to ivank and the vicpresident, much O the president'sinet offered glowingraise of John McCain. We all know this.they had an acrimonious relationship. Remember during campaign thente Donald trid that John McCain was not a hero because real war heroes aren't captured this onse from the white house paularly from the president's critics raising a T of eyebrows. Thesident upset his vote ohe repeal of Obamacare. Itears we now know that bot president Obama and president bushl deliver eulogies at the nationervice. Prest trump unlikely to attend. Tedly the mccainamily passed. We knoat vice prid pee will attend and so far, orge, it I not an atten of Hiser I not on the presidhedule forhe we Thanks. Let's bring marthraddatz. Our chiefte house

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.